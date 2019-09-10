A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Market will be open today in Moscow
Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
It’s bunco time in Clarkston
Bunco begins at 7 TONIGHT at the Clarkston Moose Lodge, 814 Sixth St. Game buy-in is $10 and there will be prizes in the Legion Room. This event will repeat every second Tuesday each month.
