A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winter Spirit display continues
The Locomotive Park Winter Spirit lights are on display from 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday and 5-7 a.m. every morning. The fireplace is on from 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays. The park is at 2102 Main St., at the north entrance to downtown Lewiston. The lights will be on through the first weekend of January.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office searches for Santa
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will broadcast its annual “Attempt To Locate” for Santa Claus and Christmas greeting at 8 P.M. TOnight over its scanner frequency.
The broadcast will be livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LCSOID. The sheriff’s office’s scanner channel frequency is 155.68500.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.