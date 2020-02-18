A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Civility project set for downtown Moscow
The Lewiston Tribune and Lewis-Clark State College’s Civility Project continues at 7 TONIGHT at the Breakfast Club, 501 S. Main St., Moscow. A beverage and a treat will be provided. No RSVP is required.
Horn and piano featured at UI faculty recital
A University of Idaho faculty recital featuring Jason Johnston, horn, and Catherine Anderson, piano, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall on the UI campus in Moscow. The cost is $6 regular price, and $4 for students and senior citizens.
