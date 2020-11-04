A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Virtual ‘Alice in Wonderland’ performance is tonight
The Lewis-Clark State College Theatre Program’s “Alice in Wonderland: A Virtual Theatre Experience” will be performed live online at 7:30 TONIGHT through Saturday on the LCSC Theatre YouTube channel. Based on the novel by Lewis Carroll and adapted and directed by Jef Petersen, an LCSC humanities instructor, and Christina Brandt, a professional director and educator, the Alice in this adventure is quarantined because of COVID-19, but the story takes an unexpected virtual ride down the rabbit hole. For more performance details, go to the Silverthorne Theatre Group Facebook or Instagram pages, or contact Nancy Lee-Painter at nclee-painter@lcsc.edu or Petersen at jjpetersen@lcsc.edu.
