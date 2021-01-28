A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Chamber music seminar scheduled for today on Zoom
The University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series (ACMS) will present events this spring featuring world-renowned artists St. Lawrence String Quartet and Chanticleer. The quartet will offer free educational events this month. Zoom registration is required at bit.ly/3a3hDsE. There will be a Chamber Music Seminar at 2:30 P.M. TODAY featuring discussions from the quartet’s series at Stanford.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.