A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston, Moscow farmers markets set for today
The Clarkston Farmers Market is scheduled for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park on Chestnut Street. The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Friendship Square and Main Street.
Brewfest event set for Lewiston today
Red, White & Brewfest is set for 3-7 P.M. TODAY at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The event features beers and wines to taste, live music and food. The cost is $20. The event will be held outdoors and social distancing measures and hygiene protocols will be put in place.
