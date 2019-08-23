A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Car show to benefit animal shelter
Big Hearts Car Show and Benefit will be from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Harbor Freight parking lot, 1911 21st St., Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter.
Settle in with ‘The Pillowman’ in Moscow
“The Pillowman,” staged by Moscow Art Theatre (Too) will begin at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $10. The show will also run at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
