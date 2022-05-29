A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Memorial Day ceremonies planned in L-C Valley
Several events in honor of Memorial Day are planned TODAY and MONDAY. Here are some of them, as provided Doug Welch, chairman of the Lewis-Clark Valley Veterans Council:
Culdesac Veterans Memorial rededication, 2 P.M. TODAY, Culdesac City Park.
American Legion 13 ceremony, 10 A.M. MONDAY, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
VFW Post 10043 ceremony, 11 A.M. MONDAY, Mountain View Cemetery, Lewiston.
American Legion Post No. 246 ceremony, 11 A.M. MONDAY, Asotin Cemetery.
Idaho State Veterans Home ceremony, 2 P.M. MONDAY, at veterans home in Lewiston.
