Reading and signing set at Troy library
A reading and signing by Rosemary Hunt, of Moscow, author of “Arthur,” will be from 4:30-6 P.M. TODAY at the Troy Library.
‘Pollination, Plants and Pollinators’ presentation set for Lewiston
“Pollination, Plants and Pollinators,” a presentation by Pamela Brunsfeld, will begin at 6 TONIGHT at the Clearwater Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 3316 16th St., Lewiston. Brunsfeld is a retired herbarium curator at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
