Forrest Sledge to lead sing-along in Lewiston
Forrest Sledge will lead a hometown sing-along with guest singers Joe and Peggy Syverson beginning at 6 TONIGHT at the Guardian Angel Homes barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
‘Love/Sick’ opens tonight at LCSC
“Love/Sick” by John Cariani, staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theater at Lewis-Clark State College, in Lewiston. The cost is $10 regular price, $7 for seniors and members of the military, and free for LCSC students. The show will run through Saturday.
