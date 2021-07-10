A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kamiah Fly-In is today
Learn to fly at the Kamiah Fly-In is set for 7 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Kamiah Airport, 121 Airport Road. There will be free introductory flights for people ages 8-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Breakfast is set for 7-10:30 a.m. and is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5 and includes barbecue pulled pork. There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Benefit Barrel Race set for this morning
The Benefit Barrel Race for Jessi Guinn is scheduled for 10 A.M. TODAY at the 49er’s Saddle Club at 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. The race is a benefit for Guinn, who unexpectedly had seven surgeries on her knee, multiple hospital stays and will need rigorous physical therapy. There will be a silent auction and concessions.
Bull riding in Lewiston tonight
Challenge of Champions Bull Riding will take place at 7 TONIGHT inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2typ8rfc.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.