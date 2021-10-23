A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
VFW fall breakfast is today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 will have its fall breakfast from 7-11 A.M. TODAY at the Post at 1104 Warner Ave. The menu will include biscuits and sausage gravy, sour dough and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, applesauce, juice and coffee. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for ages 12 years and younger.
Haunted house to benefit CHS theater department
Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House at the Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896 is set for 2:30-10 P.M. TODAY. The cost is $3 for 12 years and younger and $5 for 13 year and older. All proceeds go to Clarkston High School’s theatre program. The haunted house will also be open 6-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 2:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.