A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
P.E.O. rummage sale is today and Saturday in Lewiston
A P.E.O. rummage sale to benefit education for women is set for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The sale will also run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rummage sale set today and Saturday at Moscow venue
The Catholic Women’s League’s rummage sale will be from 5-8 P.M. TODAY at St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The sale will also run 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.