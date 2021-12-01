A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LHS Gold Voices perform downtown Lewiston tonight
Lewiston High School’s Gold Voices Choir holiday performance set for 5 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library event space, 411 D St., Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.
Christmas star scheduled to light up tonight
The Christmas star on the Lewiston Hill will light up for the first time this season at 6 TONIGHT. The Asotin Lions Club has taken over maintenance of the Christmas star and Easter cross from the Clarkston Lions Club, which is merging with Lewiston’s club. The Asotin Lions are planning a ceremony starting at 5 P.M. TODAY at Riverport Brewing, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Chili and refreshments will be available for purchase, and members of the Lions Club will be available to talk about the club’s activities.
