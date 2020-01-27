A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Put on your high-heel sneakers, baby
Bill Bolick Jazz Night is set for 6 TONIGHT at Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Kenworthy to Livestream MET opera
“Akhnaten,” MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $20 regular price and $15 for students.
