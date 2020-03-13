A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Inclusive Spring Fling dance set for Lewiston
The 2020 Spring Fling Dance is set for 6 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. This free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
St. Patrick’s dance set for Kamiah
The Youth Advisory Board will host a St. Patty’s Day Dance from 7-10 TONIGHT at the Kamiah Elementary School Multipurpose room. The cost is $3 for a single person and $5 for a couple. Students in grades eighth through 12th are welcome. The dance will be deejayed by Jace x 2.
