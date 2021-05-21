A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Catholic Women’s League rummage sale today and Saturday in Moscow
The Catholic Women’s League rummage sale is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Saint Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., on the corner of First and Howard in Moscow. Masks and social distancing are required.
Closing art reception tonight in Moscow
The Prichard Art Gallery is featuring work from University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts candidates in the exhibit “Intervention.” A closing reception will be held from 5-8 TONIGHT. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard, an outreach facility of the College of Art and Architecture, is at 414 S. Main St. on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow. Admission is free. Additional information about the exhibit is available at prichardart.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.