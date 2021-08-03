A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Orofino Farmers Market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St. There will be local produce, food, baked goods, arts, crafts and live music.
Tuesday Community Market set for Moscow
The Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 TODAY at the Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local music and vendors will be featured.
