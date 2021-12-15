A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
St. Mark’s offers ‘Blue Christmas’ service
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church invites the community to an interfaith “Blue Christmas” service of remembrance and hope at 7 TONIGHT. This quiet candlelit service will last about an hour and 15 minutes. There will be reflective musical interludes by the Rose Garden Trio of Linda Wharton, cello; Gladys Patten, violin; and Sue Clark, piano. Other musicians include Sue Smalley, Melissa Parkhurst and Jenn Heckman. Short readings will come from the Bible and secular authors and poets.
Often called the Longest Night, when held nearer to the Winter Solstice, Blue Christmas is an Advent service honoring anyone who has experienced loss or who may be grieving for whatever reason. The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St. across from the Moscow-Latah County Public library. For more information, call the church office at (208) 882-2022 or email saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.
