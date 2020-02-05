A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Census presentation set for Moscow’s 1912 Center today
“The Census: It’s Counting on You,” a presentation by Kathy Dawes, is set for NOON-1 P.M. TODAY at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dawes is chairwoman of the league’s census subcommittee.
Oscar-nominated short films screening in Moscow tonight
Screenings of the 2020 Oscar-nominated short films is set for 5:30 (animated) AND 7:30 TONIGHT (live action) at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $7 per showing and $10 for both showings.
