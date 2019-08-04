A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Go get your raspberries at Cottonwood today
The 27th annual Raspberry Festival will kick off at 7 A.M. TODAY with a fun run and continues with a variety of activities, food and crafts until 4 P.M. at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
‘Disney’s Aladdin Jr.’ ends stage run in Lewiston today
The final performance of “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
