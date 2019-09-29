A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Today is the final day to see ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Lewiston
The final performance of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students ages 13 through college and $11 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.lctheatre.org.
Historical society’s ‘Lanterns & Luminaries’ will be in Moscow
The second annual Latah County Historical Society “Lanterns & Luminaries” is set for 6-8 TONIGHT at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow. Lantern purchase/information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
