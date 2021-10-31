A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gamers Edge trunk or treat set for Lewiston
The Confluence Valley Ghostbusters’ Trunk or Treat at Gamer’s Edge is set for 3-5 P.M. TODAY at 1039 21st St., Lewiston. They will have raffle prizes as well as a “Slime a Buster.”
Trunk or Treat set for Moscow
Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace Trunk or Treat is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY. There will be decorated car trunks with candy. This family-friendly event is free and costumes are highly encouraged. Food from Eastside’s restaurants and outdoor vendors will also be available for purchase. For additional information, call Eastside at (208) 882-1533. Eastside Marketplace is at 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
