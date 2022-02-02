A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Climate change and economy talk today
Katherine Himes and Megan Foster, with the University of Idaho James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research, will present “Linking Idaho’s Changing Climate and the Economy: The Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum at NOON TODAY. The presentation will be on Zoom. Login information can be found on the LWV website at lwvmoscow.org.
The presentation will provide a high-level look at the process of creating the Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment that was launched in December, 2021 by the University of Idaho James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research. It will also include some of the key findings from the assessment.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.