A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Palouse Pride Festival is today in Moscow
Palouse Pride Festival in the Park is set for NOON TO 4 TODAY at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
Dance the night away at Sock Hop event
The third annual Sock Hop, a family-friendly dance to ’50s and ’60s music, is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Roxy Theatre, 714 Main St., Lewiston. Root beer floats, ice cream and milkshakes will be for sale. Admission is $5 ($1 off for attending in costume) and free for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will go toward the Roxy714 roof renovation project.
