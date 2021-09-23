A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Discussion on Idaho climate change set for Lewiston
The Lewiston City Library will host a program called “Idaho’s Changing Climate” at 5:30 TONIGHT in the event space. English professor Jennifer Ladino, University of Idaho, and science educator Kayla Bordelon will lead a discussion of Barbara Kingsolver’s novel “Flight Behavior,” and the conversation will look for common concerns in Idaho about climate change. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Music on Main continues tonight in Pullman
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center is continuing Music on Main in Pine Street Plaza in Pullman each Thursday throughout September. The Freezing Tegans will perform from approximately 5:30-7:30 TONIGHT. Attendees of the free, family-friendly event are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating and practice current public health safety protocols (i.e., social distancing). Music on Main specials are available at Rico’s Pub, O-Ramen, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, and Oak on Main. A full list of scheduled performances and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.
