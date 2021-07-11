A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free annual concert scheduled Monday at UI Arboretum
“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds,” a free annual outdoor concert featuring local musicians and composers, is set for 7 P.M. MONDAY at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
The concert, organized by the Arboretum Associates and U of I’s Lionel Hampton School of Music, will be on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive near the UI Golf Course.
The program will include chamber music from UI faculty members, student soloists and composers, a chamber choir, the Palouse Brass and a percussion ensemble.
There also will be bluegrass, Klezmer and Brazilian music. David Billingsley, a UI theater graduate, will narrate a piece adapted by professor Dan Bukvich from an Edgar Allen Poe short story, accompanied by the Arboretum Chamber Players and Singers.
Parking is available in the golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot reached via Palouse River Drive. Limited transportation from Nez Perce Drive to the concert area will be available for anyone who has difficulty walking. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Organizers recommend arriving before 6:45 p.m. to find a seat.
