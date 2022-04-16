A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Salmon River Jet Boat Races get started this morning
Racing in the 38th annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races gets underway TODAY in the Riggins area. Leg 1 launches at 9 a.m. PDT from Island Bar, followed by Leg 2 at 9:45 a.m. PDT, Leg 3 at noon PDT, Leg 4 at 12:45 p.m. PDT, Leg 5 at 1:30 p.m. PDT; and Leg 6 at 2:15 p.m. PDT. There will be fireworks at Riggins City Park beginning at dusk. The racing on SUNDAY will start at 9 a.m. PDT.
Live music set for downtown Clarkston
Parejas Cellars will host live music by Curtis Wicks from 7-9 P.M. TONIGHT at the winery, 903 Sixth St. in downtown Clarkston. Wicks is a local guitarist, singer, songwriter and plays original acoustic music.
