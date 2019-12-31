A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
New Year’s Eve comes early at Lewiston winery
Lindsay Creek Vineyards in the Lewiston Orchards is planning an early New Year’s Eve party, from 5-9 TONIGHT. The bar will close at 9 p.m. The winery is located at 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
The Senders play Moscow gig tonight
The Senders, a plays classic rock band, will perform at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow during its New Year’s Eve event. The doors open at 8 TONIGHT and the band will play from 9 P.M. TO 1 A.M. The cost is $20 per person. The University Inn is located at 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
