Activism for kids set for Moscow library
“Shape the Future: A Kids Intro to Activism” is set for 3:30-4:30 P.M. TODAY at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. There will be a book reading by Annette Bay Pimentel and an activity. The program is geared toward children in elementary school.
Women’s film festival set for Moscow’s Kenworthy
LunaFest Women’s Film Festival, which will feature original short films by, for and about women, will take place at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The preshow reception begins at 5:30 P.M. TODAY, with films to follow at 6:30 P.M. The cost for students is $5 for the films only and $8 for the reception and films, while the regular price is $8 for the films only and $15 for the reception and films.
