They’re all together ooky, ‘The Addams Family’ runs today
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s opening weekend continues at 2 P.M. TODAY with “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy, at the Normal Hill Campus auditorium in the former Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets for the show, which runs for three weekends, can be purchased at lctheatre.org or by calling (208) 746-3401.
Moore lecture set for Monday
“Election Integrity: How elections are run at the local level” will be the focus of the fifth annual Moore Lecture Series at NOON MONDAY on the Lewis-Clark State College campus, in Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall. Masks are required. The presentation by Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay and Nez Perce County Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks also will be livestreamed via Zoom with ID 812 3104 5938 and password 379284. Viewers will be on mute throughout the presentation but can submit questions by typing them in the comments section.
