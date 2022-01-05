A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Idaho AG to host seminar on government transparency laws
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government will host an online seminar regarding government transparency laws TODAY. The goal is to help elected officials, government staff, reporters and Idaho citizens better understand Idaho’s public records and open meeting requirements. The virtual event will be streamed from 1-3 P.M. Pacific time on YouTube at bit.ly/3qrtCc0. The recording will also be archived for those who can’t watch it live. Wasden, Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and IDOG President Betsy Russell will serve as panelists during the meeting.
Final week to view Nativity set exhibition
Nez Perce County Historical Society and Dennis Ohrtman present a “Nativity Set Exhibition” running through Thursday. There will be more than 200 nativity sets from Ohrtman’s personal collection. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston or by calling the museum at (208) 743-2535. For additional information, email npcmuseum@gmail.com or visit nezpercecountymuseum.com/nativityexhibit. Members of the society receive free admission to this event. Individual tickets are $5, family of four is $15, and group rate of 10 or more people is $40. Each ticket is redeemable three times.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.