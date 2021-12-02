A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Book sale set for Lewiston
Friends of the Lewiston City Library will have a book sale in the basement of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St., Lewiston, that will run 2-7 P.M. TODAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A large selection of fiction and non-fiction hardback and paperback books will be available for all ages. Cash or check donations are welcome. Donations are used to support library programs. Masks are encouraged.
Dance set for Clarkston
The Heustis Kountry Band will hold a dance from 7-10 TONIGHT at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Kenny and Pauly Heustis will provide music. A $5 donation is suggested. Dances take place every Thursday and Saturday night at the senior center.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.