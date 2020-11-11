A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans Day wreath ceremony set for Moscow
A wreath-laying ceremony to honor military members and veterans is set for 11 A.M. TODAY on the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus. The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and the members of the university’s ROTC programs. Don Burnett, past interim president of the University of Idaho and dean emeritus of the College of Law, will be the guest speaker. Burnett enlisted in the Idaho National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve in 1969. He retired in 2000 at the rank of colonel. Face coverings will be required. The pay-to-park lot at the corner of Ash Street and Idaho Avenue, behind Vandal Health, is available for event parking. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the other activities traditionally included in the UI Veterans Day commemoration, including the Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner and the Military Appreciation football game, will not be held.
‘Art of Civil Conversation’ virtual meeting is today
Brian Smentkowski will present “Art of Civil Conversation” at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The Zoom meeting can be joined at rb.gy/b4sxlz. Smentkowski is the founding director of the University of Idaho’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, director of service learning and associate professor of political science.
Quilts of Valor presentation at Elks Lodge
A modified Quilts of Valor presentation is scheduled for 4:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Lodge and community members who are veterans will be awarded quilts. All veterans will also receive a free meal.
