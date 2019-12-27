A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston Eagles offer tacos and bunco tonight
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of bunco and tacos TONIGHT at the Eagles Lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M., with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Grab the mic tonight at Moscow venue
Open mic is set for 7 TONIGHT at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups begin at 6:30 p.m.
