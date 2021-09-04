A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kamiah’s BBQ Days continue today, Sunday
The 85th annual BBQ Days continue TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY in Kamiah. The cowboy breakfast at the CVRA rodeo grounds is from 6-10 A.M. TODAY AND SUNDAY. A parade begins at 11 A.M. TODAY on Main Street. There will also be a tri-tip and pulled pork lunch at NOON TODAY at the Kamiah Hotel, and street vendors and cold beverages at the beer garden. (The spaghetti feed has been canceled). The free barbecue dinner is from 5-7 TONIGHT.
Little House Day set for Genesee
This year’s Little House Day will feature Laura Ingalls Wilder Little House stories through the setting of a 1878 Idaho log cabin that is open for tours 1-8 P.M. TODAY in order to spread visitors throughout the day at White Spring Ranch, Genesee. There will be fiddling music by Alan Chidester, piano by Jeanne McHale and dulcimer by John Elwood; and spinning and net making demonstrations by Rebekah Leib and her husband, Forrest Stevens, earlier in the day. There will also be ice cream. The Historical Farmhouse, dated circa 1873-1904, is also open for tours. Donations are welcome.
