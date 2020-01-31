A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tacos and bunco on tap in Clarkston
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of tacos and bunco TONIGHT at its lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M. with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Moscow Bluegrass Festival is tonight
The Moscow Bluegrass Festival will be from 6-10 TONIGHT at Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St. Bands include Pick Axe Bluegrass, Moscow Mules, Steptoe and Squirrels N’ Bonnets.
