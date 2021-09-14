A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Final Lewiston Food Truck Night set for 5 p.m.
The final Lewiston Food Truck Night will take place the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds from 5-9 P.M. TODAY. There will be live music and there is no entry fee. Those who attend are asked to leave their pets at home.
Historical Society lecture series starts tonight at Moscow
This fall and winter the Latah County Historical Society will exploring the historic roots of contemporary global issues with a four-part series of public presentations. The “How It’s Going, How It Started” lecture series will help attendees understand how stories featured on the nightly news are more complex and enduring than they may seem. The series begins TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., with Washington State University assistant professor of history Dr. Karen Phoenix presenting “Savage Men and Victimized Women: The Use of Gender in Imperialism.” The doors will open at 6:30 P.M. for the 7 P.M. program. The Kenworthy concession stand will be open for refreshments. Each program will also be available for live viewing online, with more details at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
