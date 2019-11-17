A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Community band takes stage today at Lewiston High School
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band will perform at 3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Admission is by donation.
UI faculty set to perform chamber recital at Moscow
University of Idaho faculty members will perform a chamber recital at 4 P.M. TODAY at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The ensemble will consist of Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano. The regular price is $6, while students and seniors will pay $4.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.