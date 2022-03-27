A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fundraiser will be at Lewiston’s Eagles today
Bingo for Spinal Injuries is set for NOON TODAY at the Lewiston Eagles, 1310 Main St. Doors open at 10:30 A.M. There will be a silent auction and lunch will be served. For additional information, visit foe.com/Charities/FOE-Charity-Foundation.
Food distribution set for Monday in Moscow
A community food distribution from the mobile pantry, a program of the Idaho Foodbank will begin at 10 A.M. MONDAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The distribution will continue until the food runs out. The distribution will provide fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. There is no cost, documentation or elegibility required. For additional information, call the Idaho Foodbank at (208) 746-2288 or visit Idahofoodbank.org.
