A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bingo to support breast cancer support group
"Bingo for Boobies," a fundraiser to support Valley Breast Cancer Support Group, is set for noon to 3 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce Eagles #631, 1310 Main St., next to Dairy Queen. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Eighteen games will be played and to play one sheet of each game is $19. There will also be a silent auction and lunch. Any donations will be accepted.
Cottonwood parade set for Sunday
Parade line up for the Cottonwood Saddlers and Livestock 4-H Club's 2021 Cottonwood Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at 5 P.M. TODAY. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Catholic church parking lot. After the parade, attendees are invited to head to the Cottonwood Community Hall for the Santa Cabana, where there will be free hot cocoa, coffee, hot dogs, baked potato bar, live music and pictures with Santa.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.