A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Colfax library sale is today and Saturday
Colfax Library is holding a yard sale in The Center from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Sale items will include furniture, household items, holiday decorations, books and more with proceeds benefitting library programs and services. The Center is located at 104 S. Main St. in downtown Colfax. Masks will be required for all shoppers ages 5 and older in accordance with the current state mandate. More information is available at whitcolib.org or by calling (509) 397-4366.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.