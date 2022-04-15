A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC to hold free Maker Faire today
Lewis-Clark State College is holding a Maker Faire, where the public can display their creative works for others to see TODAY at the LC State Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center, located at 2947 Cecil Andrus Way in Lewiston. Schools throughout the area have been invited to attend at 11:30 a.m. today to view the creative works, while the general public’s free viewing will be held from 3:30-6 P.M. For more information on the event, visit lcsc.edu/science/makerfaire or contact either Liz Weldy at eaweldy@lcsc.edu or Rachel Jameton at rajameton@lcsc.edu.
Fish fry set for Lewiston’s Eagles
Lewiston’s Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold a fish fry set for 5-7 P.M. TODAY at the Eagles, 1304 Main St. The cost is $8 per person. They will be serving tilapia, fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert. Proceeds go to the Eagles scholarship fund.
Live hammer dulcimer music set for downtown Clarkston
Parejas Cellars will host live music by Lawrence Huntley from 7-9 P.M. TONIGHT at the winery, 903 Sixth St. in downtown Clarkston.
