Asotin Days gets started at 6:30 A.M. TODAY and will feature several events today and Sunday. There will be a Lions Club breakfast from 6:30-10 A.M. TODAY at the Lions Hall, a community yard sale all throughout town from 6:30 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY and a cornhole tournament starting at 11 A.M. TODAY at Asotin City Park. Events on SUNDAY include a car show and shine from 7 A.M. TO 3 P.M., a Lions Club barbecue lunch from NOON TO 2 P.M. and a horseshoe tournament starting at 3 P.M. A full list of events can be found at bit.ly/3w1bMQp.
Lewiston VFW Post planning breakfast this morning
The Lewiston VFW Post 10043 is planning a breakfast from 7-11 A.M. TODAY at its location at 1104 Warner Ave. All are welcome. The menu is biscuits and gravy, sourdough and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, applesauce, coffee and juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.
Headquarters/Log Drive Picnic set for today at Lewiston park
The annual Headquarters/Log Drive Picnic, a reunion for those who lived and worked in the Headquarters area, is scheduled for NOON TODAY at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Food will be served at 1 P.M.
