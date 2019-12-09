A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Work by Carl Rowe on display in Moscow
“Landscape Paintings by Carl Rowe” will be on display from NOON TO 5 P.M., and a reception will be from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third Street. Rowe’s work will also be shown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist-in-Residence.
UI Opera Worshop ends with performance tonight
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens at the door. Limited seating is available; tickets can be purchased in advance at marketplace.uidaho.edu by selecting Product Categories, then Tickets.
