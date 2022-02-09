A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clearwater Valley softball team holds movie fundraiser
The Clearwater Valley softball team will have a fundraiser at the Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville. The team will show the film “A League of Their Own” at 6 TONIGHT to raise money for equipment and supplies. Tickets cost $6 for the movie and $9 for the movie, small drink and popcorn.
‘Good Hair’ showing at LCSC tonight
The film “Good Hair” will be shown at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Teleconference Communications Classroom in the Lewis-Clark State College library. LCSC senior Jada Wyms will serve as the host and discussion moderator. There will be door prizes for LCSC students. “Good Hair” is a 2009 documentary film starring and narrated by comedian Chris Rock. The film focuses on the issue of how African American women have perceived their hair and historically styled it.
Journalistic independence is topic of online Moscow forum
“Without Fear or Favor: Journalistic Independence in a Hyper-Partisan Era” is the title of a Speakers Forum program to be hosted by the Moscow League of Women Voters at 6:30 TONIGHT. The presentation will be on Zoom. Login information can be found on the LWV website at lwvmoscow.org. The program will feature panelists Nathan Alford, publisher of the family-owned Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune; Kenton Bird, associate professor of journalism at the University of Idaho and past director of the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Media; and Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of the Idaho Capital Sun, a new nonprofit online news organization reporting on state government, politics and policy.
Town hall on proposed solar energy facility south of Clarkston planned for tonight
Aurora Solar, a Portland, Ore.-based company interested in leasing 2,631 acres south of Clarkston for a solar energy facility, will stage a town hall meeting about the proposed project at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Asotin County fire station, 2377 Appleside Blvd. Residents will have the chance to ask questions and talk to company representatives in person before any formal action is taken.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.