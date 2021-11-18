A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Artwalk set for Moscow
The City of Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk is from 4-8 P.M. TODAY. The event flier can be downloaded at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or picked up from these participating locations: Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Wild at Art, Third Street Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, Magenta & Co., University of Idaho Art + Design, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, and Bloom. Participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols as determined by participating locations.
Opera will be performed at WSU tonight
The Washington State University Opera Workshop’s production, Obstacles to Love, will bring life to a wide variety of characters, starting with scenes from Purcell’s Baroque opera, “Dido and Aeneas” beginning at 7:30 TONIGHT at WSU Bryan Hall Theatre, Library Road, Pullman. They will be joined by the WSU Concert Choir. Music from the one-act opera “The Telephone,” written by Menotti in 1946, and Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress” will also be performed. There is no cost to attend and masks are required. The performance will also be online at youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
