A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Guillory to speak this afternoon during LCSC’s Multicultural Awareness Week
Jeff Guillory, the retired director of diversity and equity at Washington State University, will deliver a virtual presentation at 1:30 P.M. TODAY as part of Lewis-Clark State’s Multicultural Awareness Week. Guillory’s presentation is called “Cultural Competencies through Commonalities,” and it can be watched live on Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/2087922070. More virtual events are planned for Thursday and Friday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.