Learn about nutritious foods
Jennifer Raykovich, registered dietitian nutritionist, will lead a free informational seminar called “Healthy Eating from The Ground Up” from 6-7 TONIGHT at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston. The seminar will identify foods that come from plants, explain why it is essential to include them in your family’s diet, and talk about easy ways to incorporate them into meals and snacks.
Sing karaoke tonight in Clarkston
Karaoke begins at 7 TONIGHT at the Loyal Order of Moose, 814 Sixth St., Clarkston.
