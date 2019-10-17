A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Three is a magic number at Mystic Cafe’s Celtic jam
The Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Learn about the history of Chinese people in Idaho
The 20th annual Fall Lecture Series continues TONIGHT at the Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 P.M. in the Johanna Room at the Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. This evening, Lyle Wirtanen will give a lecture titled, “Chinese in Idaho,” in which he will talk about the history of Chinese people in the Gem State. He will also screen a film about the topic. The final lecture is set for OCT. 24.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.